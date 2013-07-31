Ben Stiller's Next Movie 'The Secret Life of Walter Mitty' Looks Really Strange

We don’t know what to make of Ben Stiller ‘s next movie “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty.”



20th Century Fox has released the first trailer for the film out Christmas day and it plays like a bunch of wacky dream sequences.

There’s a moving Sean Penn photograph, Stiller appearing as a long-haired mountain climber, and later throwing a man out of a window.

First watch the trailer:

Confused? Here’s the description for the film:

“A timid magazine photo manager who lives life vicariously through daydreams embarks on a true-life adventure when a negative goes missing.”

Stiller’s film is actually a remake of the 1947 original starring Danny Kaye as the titular character.

Kristen Wiig also stars in the film which actually looks Oscar worthy.

If you went to theatres this weekend, you may have seen a slightly different version of the trailer with more of Wiig.

