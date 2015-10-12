The fascinating life of Nikola Tesla, the man who electrified our world and fell in love with a pigeon

Without Nikola Tesla, many of the conveniences of modern life wouldn’t be possible.

The Serbian-American engineer and physicist had over 300 patents worldwide, and his inventions helped pave the way for alternating current (AC), electric motors, radios, fluorescent lights, lasers, and remote control, among many other things.

But he was also highly eccentric — from his bizarre sleeping and eating habits to his love of pigeons.

Here’s a glimpse into the fabulous life of one of history’s most fascinating geniuses.

