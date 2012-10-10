Bing Maps Show The CIA's Secret Bin Laden Training Facility In North Carolina

In No Easy Day, Navy Seal Mark Bissonnette’s account of the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, Bissonnette mentions that Seal Team 6 trained on a replica compound at a secret site in North Carolina.
The website Cryptome has published Bing Maps images of Harvey Point defence Testing in North Carolina, a CIA training facility, that show what appears to be a pretty accurate model of bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound in Pakistan.
Photo: Bing Maps/Cryptome
Here is a Google Maps image of bin Laden’s compound:
Photo: Google Maps/Cryptome
It’s interesting to view the copy compound in the context of its placement near the Harvey Point defence Testing centre on the North Carolina coast.
Photo: Bing Maps/Atlantic Wire
As the Atlantic Wire points out, the same Harvey Point coordinates in Google Earth show that the mock-Abbottabad compound was destroyed as of January 30, 2012—just like bin Laden’s actual compound.
Photo: Google Earth/Cryptome
