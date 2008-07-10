The Secret Behind Mike Arrington's Success: Om Malik

Mike Arrington’s TechCrunch is a traffic monster, in large part because he works really hard. But he has some help, too. For instance, he’s getting an unintentional assist from competitor Om Malik.



Here’s how: Om’s NewTeeVee.com is a blog covering digital video. NewTeeVee.org, however, is owned by a guy in Missouri, Ross Hosman, who sends all traffic to the site to TechCrunch.

Hosman says he’s been trying to reach Om for at least a year to sell him the domain, and says he’d part with it for $50 (we asked Om for a response but don’t have one yet). Hosman, who says he’s a network security engineer at a “very big” Internet hosting company, says he’s sold domains like Virb.org, Crazyegg.org, Imagekind.org and Hotpads.org in the past. Just a hobby that nets him around $10,000 a year. It’s not that Ross doesn’t like NewTeeVee, or have a thing against Om. But, he says, “for the record, I do prefer Techcrunch.”

