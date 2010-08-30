The Secret To Germany's Success Is That It Played Right Into China's 'Concubine Economy'

Germany’s economy is one of the best optimised to benefit from China’s current stage of growth, given its strength in manufacturing the kind of high-end capital equipment used in business and infrastructure expansion, not to mention its automobile industry.



A large part of Germany’s success relative to other European nations is that its economy in many ways embraced China’s growth rather resisting it. Yet Der Spiegel has an in-depth piece questioning the close relationship between German companies and China, and whether German companies are merely creating their future competitors.

Der Spiegel:

And some Asia experts even predict that Germany’s China connection could trigger the long-term demise of many icons of German industry. They warn that German companies that accept China’s embrace could quickly find themselves being squeezed too tightly for their own good.

Doing business in China has already brought about deep-seated changes in German companies. Some small and mid-sized companies — Germany’s famous Mittelstand — already do more than half of their business in East Asia, and the number of German-Chinese joint ventures continues to grow. Chinese executives have already advanced into the ranks of senior management in a number of German companies. There is hardly a company listed on Germany’s blue-chip DAX index that hasn’t absorbed a part of the People’s Republic — or perhaps it is the other way around.

The contradictions have even crept into the rhetoric of corporate leaders. When German senior executives are in Beijing or Shanghai, they have nothing but glowing praise for the country. But the minute they return to Munich or Düsseldorf, they complain about industrial espionage and instruct their personnel departments to avoid hiring Chinese interns at all costs.

Some industries, such as solar, have already seen Chinese companies take the lead, and the automobile could be particularly threatened due to China’s use of joint ventures to transfer German technology plus world-leading battery technology developing in China.

What’s happening in the solar industry should be a warning sign for Germany’s most important sector, the automobile industry. Even strong sectors are at risk when China goes on the offensive.

The country is pursuing a dual strategy. On the one hand, China gains access to state-of-the-art technology through joint ventures. On the other, it is developing the technology of the future: electric cars. Chinese companies are already world leaders in battery technology, which could give the newcomer a decisive competitive edge over established European and Japanese carmakers.

The ‘concubine economy’:

This form of cooperation has been dubbed the “concubine economy.” Just as the Chinese emperors once selected their concubines, China’s current leadership selects foreign companies and grants them the right to produce goods locally in cooperation with a domestic partner.

The People’s Republic compels the German carmakers to enter into these joint ventures. By imposing high import duties, the government prevents the Germans from simply exporting German-made cars to China. Any company interested in selling large numbers of its products is required to build factories in China with a Chinese partner, thereby giving the country access to their technology.

These are tricky questions for a whole host of non-German multinationals in China as well, and already concerns such as above have sent multinationals in search of alternate manufacturing hubs, such as in Vietnam or Thailand.

Thing is, if you want to tap the domestic Chinese market, import restrictions may force you to locate your technology within China’s borders. Not all joint-ventures will be dangerous, but many are parasitic, thus embracing Chinese growth could be a ‘pact with the devil’ suggests Der Spiegel.

Read more via Der Spiegel’s feature here >

