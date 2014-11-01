The second languages of every part of the world in one incredible infographic

The website MoveHub.com is a resource for people looking to move abroad.

They have released this eye-opening infographic that shows the second language of every region across the globe. Some are rather predictable, such as Canada’s knowledge of French.

But others are very telling about the histories of certain regions and how our global story has played out over hundreds of years.

Take a look at what they have compiled:

