The Iraqi Oil Auction Was Like A High-Stakes American Idol

As the pseudonymous “Pepe Escobar” of Asia Times pointed out, the oil rights to the new Iraq were auctioned off at an American Idol-like televised gameshow.
We’ve never been to American Idol, but this sounded awesome. Way more interesting and important.
Fortunately we found a few wire photos, and we can see what he means.
Rather than watching singers perform warmed over classics, watching Americans, Chinese, Russians, and Norwegians battle over multi-billion dollar oil fields is seriously good TV.
Sadly that's the last of the photos. We know that the Russians and Chinese ended up having a very good day, however.
