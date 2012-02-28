The Second Class Of Minority Entrepreneurs Just Moved Into This Hilltop House

This morning we went to check out NewMe, a minority incubator in San Francisco.



We met seven entrepreneurs who just moved into the house. Coming from all over the country, they seemed optimistic about being here. Not only is it a crash course on how things work here in the valley, it provides a lifeline of support.

In the last week, the group has already been to offices such as Google and Tagged, and investors such as Mitch Kapor have come over for a visit.

But this morning, they all had their laptops out and were ready to show off demos of their companies.

We noticed three major differences from the group that went through the accelerator program last year, which was the subject of a CNN documentary.

This year, there is no professional cameraman following them around. Second, their products seem to be much more far along than the last group. And their homebase is in San Francisco, not near Sand Hill Road.

After spending the morning with the group, it felt like it was the geeky version of the Real World. One of the advantages of being on the hill is having an amazing view.

We asked them to give us their one-line pitch:



Here are more candid moments:



