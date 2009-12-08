The SEC Might As Well Let Bloomberg Handle Regulating The Market

After several incidents of suspicious insider trading, such is the case with 3Com (COMS) and New York Bancorp (NYB) options trading, it’s obvious that third parties such as Bloomberg, Twitter, and blogs are becoming the best eyes and ears of suspicious trading activity.



Perhaps we should leave Bloomberg up to the policing, for after they write an article, somebody at the government wakes up and realises there’s major crimes being committed right underneath its nose.

(via ZeroHedge) $NYB

$COMS

And of course, the $PER-$DELL insider trading that the SEC eventually decided to pay attention to:

