The SEC Is Preparing To Pounce On Bank Of America As Soon As The Wikileaks Dump Is Out

Bank of America better hope that the forthcoming Wikileaks drop on it doesn’t contain much.



Charlie Gasparino reports:

The SEC, Wall Street’s top cop, is treating the matter seriously as well, FOX Business has learned. If and when the document dump occurs, senior SEC officials will be examining the material to determine if BofA failed to include the emails and other documents in demands for information the commission has made as part of its many investigations into BofA activities.

