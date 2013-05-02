The SEC Dominated The NFL Draft

With 11 players selected this year, Florida State had the most players chosen in the 2013 NFL draft. But after Florida State, it was a “who’s who” of the SEC, as South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, LSU, and Alabama combined to have 41 players chosen.



In all, 56 of the 254 players (22.0%) picked in this year’s draft played college football in the SEC last year. The ACC was next with 31 players, followed by the Big 12 (28), Pac-12 (28), and Big 10 (23). In addition, 31 of the players drafted did not play at an FBS (Division I) school in 2012.

Here are the schools that had at least four players drafted this year…

Data via SportsReference.com

