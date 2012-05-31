The Search For Wall Street's Most Eligible Bachelors/Bachelorettes Is Still On

The finance world is basically marketplace swarming with bachelors and bachelorettes.



And here at Clusterstock we’re taking nominations for our first-ever Wall Street’s most eligible bachelors/bachelorettes list.

But we’re going to need your help in finding the right people.

We’re not just looking for someone with good looks and a great job, but instead someone who displays qualities such as volunteerism/philanthropy, extracurricular activities, cool interests and/or hobbies, etc.

You can fill out the Survey Monkey anonymously. You can also send an email (subject line: bachelor/bachelorette) to [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] with your nomination. Please be sure to include reasons why the person should be included on the list as well as a photograph.

