The Search For The Missing Malaysian Airlines Jet Now Depends On People's Eyesight

With no luck so far tracking down objects spotted in satellite imagery of the MH370 southern search corridor, Australia’s Maritime Safety Authority is changing tack.

General Manager of AMSA’s Emergency Response Division John Young this afternoon said operators would be rely on visual sightings rather than radar.

“Noting that we got no radar detections yesterday we have re-planned the search to be visual, so the aircraft is flying very low, with very highly skilled and trained observers looking out the windows and looking to see objects of its nature,” Young said.

He said changing the search tactics will require more than the five aircraft which are currently searching the area.

“That means that the aircraft are spaced more closely together and we will need more aircraft of its type,” Young said.

“Although this search area is much smaller than what we started with it is still a big area to be looking out the window by eye.

“We may have to do this a few times.”

The first aircraft at the scene today reported the weather conditions in the area have improved, after poor visibility hampered Thursday’s search operation.

“The forecast was for some low cloud but relatively clear under the cloud,” Young said.

He said tomorrow’s plan would be to continue searching but the search region may move according to current flows.

ASMA is requesting more satellite imagery but is unsure what extra information may be available.

“We remain focussed on finding people alive if they’re there to be found and that’s tomorrow’s game,” he said.

