The search for missing Queensland planes ends: crash site found, both pilots dead

Donnington Airpark/ On Track.

The two pilots and their planes that when missing in the air over Townsville yesterday have been found by search and rescue officials.

The bodies of Errol Young and Robin Friend were found by emergency crews among the wreckage of the two planes, believed to have gone down after clipping power lines.

The location of the crash is yet to be confirmed.

Pauline Friend told the ABC her husband, who had been flying a Thruster Ultralight, had been “flying for 50-odd years”.

“He just loved the freedom of flying and just being up in the air,” she said adding, “At least he died doing something he loved.”

The pair were taking a one-hour scenic flight over Reid and Haughton rivers and Majors Creek when they crashed.

