The search for a boy who wandered away from Victoria's Candlebark Campground enters its fourth day

Luke. Photo: Victoria police.

The search for an 11-year-old boy with autism will continue in central Victoria today.

Luke Shambrook had been camping with his family when he went missing from Candlebark Campground, near Lake Eildon, on Friday morning.

He was last seen walking away from the camp area around 9.30am wearing a grey top.

Local police, Search and Rescue, Air Wing, Water Police, Dog Squad and SES representatives have all been involved in the search along with more than 120 volunteers scouring Shambrook in the Fraser National Park.

A possible sighting of the boy yesterday afternoon directed police and emergency services to a new search area. Eight vehicles and the police air wing traveled about 15km away from where Luke was last seen, but they found no trace of him.

Police say they are confident the boy is still alive.

Senior Sergeant Ralph Willingham said the long weekend has bolstered the number of volunteers.

“Our volunteer organisations and our volunteers have put in a tremendous effort, but it’s that long weekend that’s allowed them to do it,” he said.

The search will resume this morning.

Parks Victoria rangers will search campers’ cars and tents for any signs of the boy.

