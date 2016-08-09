Here's the trailer for the new Matthew McConaughey movie that was booed at Cannes this year

It sounds like a movie you’d want to see: Matthew McConaughey and Naomi Watts starring in a drama about life and love directed by Gus Van Sant (“Good Will Hunting,” “Milk”).

But after “The Sea of Trees” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this year, where it was booed and regarded by some critics as the worst movie of Van Sant’s career, many were wondering if the movie would ever see the light of day.

Following a surprise acquisition of the movie by A24 (“Room,” “Swiss Army Man”), the movie will be released in theatres on August 26.

Here’s the trailer. Will you go see it?

