Scuttlebutt: AOL India Is Safe, Ireland Is Not In Ted Cahall's Technology Cuts

A reader who says he or she is an AOL employee wrote us to confirm rumours that Ted Cahall is planning to cut AOL tech very deep. This reader asked us not to quote him or her directly, so here’s what we learned from the email in bullet points (obviously this is scuttlebut and you should take it as such.)



Technologies will reduce headcount costs, not headcount by 50%. Our reader supposes this means 60% to 70% of people will get the ax.

AOL India is supposedly safe. (Probably because its cheap.)

Dublin is not so lucky.

No specific products will be targeted. The cuts are across the board.

It is not Ted’s decision, but consultants Alix Partners

