Now You Can See What A $120 Million Work Of Art Really Looks Like

Photo: Courtesy Sotheby’s

Edvard Munch’s “The Scream,” which sold at auction for a record-breaking $120 million earlier this year, will go on display at the Museum of Modern Art for six months starting in October, The New York Times‘ Carol Vogel reports.The work is believed to have been purchased by financier Leon Black, a major art collector who also sits on the board of the MoMA. But neither Black nor the museum would confirm to the NYT that he had loaned the work.



The work will hang in one of the museum’s fifth floor galleries alongside other Munch prints from the same period from October 24 through April 29.

If you plan to see the painting, expect to wait in line. Writes Vogel:

Security at the museum will be extremely strict. Besides being one of the most recognisable images ever — reproduced on everything from mugs and T-shirts to key chains and inflatable dolls — “The Scream” is also one of the most often tempting to thieves. Versions have been stolen twice, first in 1994, when two burglars fled the National Gallery of Norway in Oslo with an 1893 “Scream” (it was recovered unharmed later that year), and then in 2004, when masked gunmen stole the 1910 version, as well as Munch’s “Madonna,” from the Munch Museum, also in Oslo; both works were recovered two years later.

Now check out the most expensive works of art ever sold >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.