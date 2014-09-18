This Is How Pro-Independence Supporters Are Partying On The Eve Of Scotland's Historic Vote

The pro-independence Yes campaign was partying way into the night in Edinburgh ahead of the Scottish independence vote on Thursday.

Throughout Wednesday Yes campaigners could be seen in numbers across the city handing out fliers and generally appearing to be having a great time. As evening came crowds gathered outside the Scottish Parliament building with music, dancing and the obligatory mocking of Prime Minister David Cameron ringing out into the night.

Sky political editor Faisal Islam was lucky enough to catch a rendition of The Proclaimers hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)” on camera.

The party spirit is perhaps indicative of the confidence that the late surge in the polls have given them. Only a month ago the majority of polls had the Yes vote trailing by over 10 percentage points, whereas now the spread is within the margin of error.

Though in the last couple of days the polls have settled on a 52%-48% split in favour of the No camp there is little sign that those seeking independence have lot heart.

The day started calmly enough with informal gatherings of supporters from both sides across the capital. A group of musicians helped set the tone for the day by playing an impromptu gig, complete with Can-can dancing, in front of the Scottish National Gallery. With the voting age of the referendum dropped to 16 some younger voters in attendance seemed to be taking the proceedings very seriously indeed. While some of the more seasoned voters took a lighter-hearted approach... Passers-by were encouraged to pin their hopes for independence onto specially erected fences. They included a broad mix of demands from 'No more wars' to 'Establish an independent Kurdistan.' As evening falls the crowds begin to converge outside the Scottish Parliament building in Holyrood. Chants include 'While you're in bed, Mr. Cameron, we're having a party.' Then the dancing started ... And it didn't stop. Members of the world's media were on hand in significant numbers to capture the event, showing just how much this independence vote has captured people's attention. And as Flower of Scotland rang out through the heavy Scotch mist it proved too much for some as they were overcome with emotion.

