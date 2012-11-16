The Scientology Tell-All Featuring Tom Cruise Just Got A January Release Date

A revealing new book on Scientology hits shelves January 17th.

Tom Cruise isn’t going to be too happy about this one!In 2010, Lawrence Wright wrote a controversial New Yorker profile “The Apostate” detailing director Paul Haggis’ severed relationship with the Church of Scientology.



But not only did the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist get unprecedented access to Haggis, he also interviewed more than 200 current and former Scientologists over a three-year period.

And now, that infamous article is being turned into a full book, titled “Going Clear: Scientology, Hollywood, and the Prison of Belief,” covering the history of the church — from its founding by L. Ron Hubbard in the 1950s to its current condition under controversial leader and Tom Cruise BFF, David Miscavige.

“Alfred A. Knopf has announced it will publish an expanded book-length version delving into Scientology’s history, as well as the lives of such prominent Hollywood followers as John Travolta and Tom Cruise,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And it looks like Cruise may want to plan a vacation to a remote island for January 17th — the date when 150,000 copies of the revealing book hits shelves.Whether Cruise is a fan of his or not, Wright defends his decision to write the book, explaining in a statement:

“Scientology plays an outsize role in the cast of new religions that have arisen in the 20th century. “I was drawn to write this book by the questions many people have about Scientology: What is it that makes this religion alluring? What do its adherents get out of it? How can rational-seeming people subscribe to beliefs that others find incomprehensible? Why do popular personalities associate themselves with a faith that is likely to create public relations martyrdom?”

