The Science Of Pouring Champagne - Just In Time For New Year

The American Chemical Society, the world’s largest scientific society, has put its collective brain to work on the optimum way to pour the drink which heralds the New Year.

“When the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve, the champagne gets popped all around the world,” say the chemists. “So what is it exactly that sends that cork flying? And what’s the best way to pour your bubbly?”

The bubbles themselves are not just a fizzing sensation in the mouth, they drag along molecules of a mix of 600 flavours and aromas up the glass.

And then they explode out of the surface as the bubbles burst, tickling the nose and stimulating the senses.

These champagne facts and tips will impress fellow party-goers as you ring in the new year:

The scientists say that pouring bubbly in an angled, down-the-side way is best for preserving its taste and fizz.

Pouring on an angle retains up to twice as much carbon dioxide in the champagne when compared to pouring down the middle of the glass.

And those additional bubbles carry more flavour compounds to the mouth.

Research has also confirmed the first scientific evidence of the importance of chilling champagne before serving to enhance its taste.

