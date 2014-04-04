Five Quick Ways To Make Yourself Happier

Happiness isn’t about winning the lottery according to Happify, a website and app that uses games and tasks based in positive psychology to make you happier.

Happiness is a combination of three things: your circumstances (10%), your genetics (about 50%), and your thoughts and actions (40%).

Happify works on the latter. The app trains your brain to think and act in ways that will make you happier. For example, reaching out to old friends, being thankful for the good things in life, and being nice to others.

Here are five specific things you can do you make yourself happier.

Happify

Since the definition of happiness varies, the app also helps to explain what happiness does not mean.

Happify

For more fun tidbits on the science of happiness, see the whole infographic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.