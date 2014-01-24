The Science Of Dr Who Finally Explained: Why The Tardis Is Bigger On The Inside

The big science questions from Dr Who: How does time travel, regeneration and teleportation work? And just why is the TARDIS is bigger on the inside.

Some of the best scientific minds will answer these questions in the event, The Science of Doctor Who, live on stage in Australia from April.

The scientists: Dr Martin White, a particle astrophysicist at the University of Adelaide; Dr Allie Ford, a science communicator at Monash University; Dr Alan Duffy an astrophysicist at the University of Melbourne; David Jennens a physicist from the University of Melbourne working at the Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland.

They will dissect some of the scientific theories explored in the Dr Who story lines, take a look at Time Lords, aliens and monsters, and separate science facts from fiction.

The tour is organised by RiAus, Australia’s national science hub, and the BBC.

Tour Dates: Perth April 26; Brisbane May 10; Sydney May 23, 24, 25; Adelaide May 31; Melbourne June 13, 14, 15.

