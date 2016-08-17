The science of avoiding skateboard wipeouts

Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images)

Science has turned its attention to skateboards and the question of wipeouts.

According to the latest research, skaters are better balanced at high speeds if they put the centre of their weight slightly towards the front of the board.

Apparently this helps to buffer reflex delays.

The Hungarian and British researchers, writing in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface, also say a stiffer suspension system boosts stability.

The scientists used a mechanical model of the skateboard-skater system. The mechanics of skateboarding is currently a popular research field among engineers and physicists.

Skateboarding, which started in the 1950s, is now a lifestyle as well as a sport with its own clothing range and accessories.

Here’s the Royal Society’s model of how not wiping out works:

