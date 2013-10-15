These Are The New Books That Major Sci-Fi And Fantasy Editors Say You Should Read

Looking for a new science fiction, fantasy, or graphic novel to pick up? Look no further.

The New York Comic Con panel “What should I read next?” featured major editors from the big sci-fi and fantasy publishers listing the new and upcoming books they think fans of the genres should be reading next.

The panelists giving the recommendations: editor Melissa Frain from Tor Books, editorial director for Del Rey/Random House Worlds Tricia Narwani, executive editor publishing science fiction/fantasy/supernatural Diana Gill from HarperVoyager, editorial director at Hachette Book Group Devi Pillai, and executive editor acquiring science fiction & fantasy at Penguin Anne Sowards.

You’ll find the big names like George R.R. Martin, Ian Douglas, and Kim Harrison alongside new authors releasing their first novels. The theme here is finding a great read.

This is a mighty list culled from a mighty panel. Happy hunting.

