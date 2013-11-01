Here's The Scene Of The LAX Shooting

There has been a shooting at Los Angeles International Airport today.

A TSA officer was shot and killed at a passenger screening checkpoint and two other people were wounded. A total of six people were transported to hospitals.

NBC reports that three other TSA agents have been wounded, one of whom is in critical condition.

The airport police chief said that police tracked gunman through airport and took him into custody after engaging in a firefight in Terminal 3.

Multiple photos from eyewitnesses show an assault rifle laying at the feet of responding officers.

The AR-15 is among the most common rifles in the United States, but are banned in many states as a result of increasingly stringent gun laws.

This image gives the best look of the scene:

And here’s a look at the area:

