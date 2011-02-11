The Scene In Cairo Is "Volcanic" And Now The Protesters Are Ready To March On The Presidential Palace

All anyone can talk about is the disbelief and public outrage over the Mubarak speech.



A commenter on Al-Jazeera says the situation in Cairo has gone from “fluid” to “volcanic.”

And now there are reports that the crowd will march to the Presidential Palace. That comes from NBC’s Richard Engel.

That could set up a real showdown.

