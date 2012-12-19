The Scary Stat That Explains The Jets' Offensive Struggles

We recently took a closer look at the Jets that showed the offence is still scoring as many points as when the team went to back-to-back AFC Championship games and that it was the defence that was failing. But if there is one spot that the offence is struggling and putting the defence into bad situations it is turnovers.



Last night, Mark Sanchez turned the ball over five times, continuing a disturbing trend over the past two seasons. He now has a league-leading 24 turnovers this season (17 int, 7 fumbles lost) and 50 over the last two seasons combined. In his first two seasons, Sanchez turned the ball over just 37 times.

Here is a look at the quarterbacks with the most turnovers the last two seasons combined…

Data via Yahoo! Sports

