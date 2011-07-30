The Scariest Video Yet From The Arab Spring

This video, uploaded to YouTube yesterday, is probably the most frightening video to yet emerge from the Arab Spring.



It shows Syrian security agents arriving in two unmarked vans, scaling a wall, and entering a house in which several people can be heard praying and screaming.

Uri Friedman of the Atlantic Wire notes that the footage appears to be from Daraa, the scene of the first protests in Syria in March.

Today in Daraa, Syrian forces fired live ammunition on a crowd of tens of thousands of protestors, gathered for an event called “Your Silence Is Killing Us,” meant to mobilize segments of the Syrian population that have yet to join the protest movement in large numbers.

More than 3,000 Syrians have “disappeared” since the uprisings began. Nearly 2,000 have been killed.

