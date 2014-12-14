The Scariest Thing About The Sony Hack

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Scott Rudin, Amy Pascal, two executives exposed by the Sony hack

The biggest story of the week is Sony getting hacked.

The emails of its employees were exposed for the world to see. In those emails we see all sorts of offensive, loaded language that we wouldn’t have seen otherwise. We also learned otherwise private details about Sony’s business.

So far, there is no clear explanation for who did it, or why it was done. There is speculation that it was in retaliation for a new movie. There is also speculation that it was done by an employee.

Either way, it’s a gigantic reminder to companies that they are not safe.

That’s what so scary about it. The tools companies use to communicate can be used against them by hackers. Every company should be frightened that one employee, or one hacker is going to expose everything.

We spoke about the Sony hacking on this week’s Jay and Farhad podcast, which is embedded below.

The Jay and Farhad show is a weekly podcast I do with Farhad Manjoo, tech columnist at The New York Times. This week we had Business Insider’s Nicholas Carlson on to talk about about Jack Dorsey and Square. Manjoo interviewed Dorsey, and Carlson recently wrote a big story on Square. In addition to those topics, we hit on Instagram reaching 300 million users, and Ev Williams’ reaction to Instagram’s milestone.

You can subscribe to our podcast in iTunes here. You can subscribe to it in iTunes here. Here’s an RSS link to the show. I use SoundCloud as a host, so you can listen to the show over there, too.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.