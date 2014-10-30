The 10 'Scariest' Jobs In America

Brett LoGiurato/Business Insider New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and First Lady Chirlane McCray dressed up for Halloween.

‘Tis the season for all things scary. But if you’re a kindergarten teacher, comedian, or politician, it doesn’t necessarily end at Halloween.

According to a new CareerBuilder survey, these workers have something to fear all year round.

The survey, conducted by Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder, asked 3,103 US workers across all industries to identify the jobs they found to be most frightening.

Based on their selections, CareerBuilder pulled employment data for each occupation from Economic Modelling Specialists Intl. (EMSI) to show how many “brave souls” have taken on these roles and what they’re being paid.

Workers provided the following answers, some of which are more surprising than others:

Politician

There are 56,857 politicians/legislators in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US9.89

Average salary for US Senators and members of the House of Representatives in 2014: $US174,000 1

Scary for those who fear: Responsibility; accountability to a large number of people; rejection.

Microbiologist for Infectious Diseases

There are 20,800 microbiologists in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US32.61

Scary for those who fear: Germs; Ebola; accidentally leaving the hazmat suit at home.

Security Guard at Teen Pop Idol Concert

There are 1,163,023 security guards in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US11.62

Scary for those who fear: Getting trampled by screaming tweens.

Kindergarten Teacher

There are 158,084 kindergarten teachers (non-special education) in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US24.12

Scary for those who fear: Germs; temper tantrums; shaping the minds of America’s youth.

Crime Scene Investigator

There are 128,432 detectives and criminal investigators and forensic science technicians in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US35.75

Scary for those who fear: Blood; the disappointment on people’s faces when you tell them the job is nothing like it is on TV.

Animal Trainer

There are 32,360 animal trainer jobs in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US12.03

Scary for those who fear: Animal attacks; allergy flare-ups.

Mortician

There are 27,505 mortician, undertaker and funeral director jobs in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US22.83

Scary for those who fear: Dead bodies; silence; zombie attacks.

Radio, Cellular and Tower Equipment Installers and Repairers

There are 16,213 radio, cellular and tower equipment installer and repairer jobs in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US21.59

Scary for those who fear: Heights.

Stand-Up Comedian

There are 37,272 jobs in the entertainers and performers, sports and related workers industry, which include comedians, in the US.

Median hourly pay: $US16.89

Scary for those who fear: Public speaking; awkward silence.

Parent

There are too many parent jobs in the US to count.

Median hourly pay: Not nearly enough.

Scary for those who fear: Almost all of the above fears.

1 Salary data for US Senators and members of the House of Representatives comes from the House Press Gallery. All other salary data comes from Economic Modelling Specialists Intl. (EMSI).

