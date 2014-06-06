The Scariest Chart Ever Is Dead

Joe Weisenthal

We just hit a big milestone with today’s jobs report.

We’ve finally recovered all of the jobs lost during the recession.

We needed 113,000 jobs today to do it, and easily cleared that bar, with a gain of 217,000 jobs in May.

Of course, because of population growth, we’re still “behind” in terms of total jobs, but at least this is one benchmark that’s been cleared.

For a long time we’ve been running this chart from Calculated Risk, showing how deep this jobs recession has been compared to past ones, and our nickname for it has been the Scariest Jobs Chart Ever.

But that chart is now dead. We’ve recovered all the lost jobs. It took a preposterously long time, but this chart is over.

Screen Shot 2014 06 06 at 8.44.47 AMCalculated Risk

