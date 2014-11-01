The 10 Scariest Cars Of All Time

As Halloween rolls around once again, Business Insider has put together a list of Top 10 Scary Cars — cars that strike fear into the hearts of drivers, onlookers, and society at large.
Be afraid! Be very afraid!
And here they are — enjoy!
10. The Lamborghini Veneno looks like an alien warship on the prowl for unsuspecting planets to colonize. Is it cool? Absolutely. But it's kind of terrifying, too.
9. The 'Deathmobile' is one of the most memorable relics of the 1978 comedy classic, 'Animal House.' The car's angry fangs, skull-and-crossbones, and prominently mounted bust of Lenin summarize the type of mayhem unleashed at Faber College by the men of Delta Tau Chi.
3. The Batmobile from the upcoming film 'Batman V Superman' looks is a battle tank, bristling with guns and ready to punish Gotham's evil-doers.
2. Clowns are scary. Goblins are scary. A tractor-trailer emblazoned with clowns and goblins while possessed by murderous aliens is downright terrifying. Thus, the Western Star 4800 semi-truck from the 1986 cult classic 'Maximum Overdrive' finishes second in our countdown.
1. But as scary as all of the other rides on the list may be, nothing puts the fear in drivers -- palms sweaty, blood pressure rising -- quite like a police car with flashing lights appearing in the rear-view mirror. And that's the way it should be! Drive safely this Halloween.
