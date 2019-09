Well, the market loves calm, dictatorial stability in Saudi Arabia.



A day after the much-hyped “Day Of Rage” failed — basically nobody showed up — the Tadawul All Shares Index is surging. It’s now up some 20% since its panic selling lows.

