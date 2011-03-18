The Saudi King Just Unveiled A Big List Of Bribes So That His Citizens Don't Revolt

Saudi King Abdullah just gave a very brief speech to the country, as he hopes to avoid the winds of revolt.



Sultan AL Qassemi has a list of some of the bribes he’s offering his people:

A two month bonus to all state employees.

A two month bonus to all higher-ed students.

More benefits to the unemployed.

A higher minimum wage.

500,00 new housing units will be built.

A new anti-corruption organisation is being established.

More housing loans will be made avaialble.

In addition to the bribes, the king is also reiterating the illegality of critizicing mufits. “All media must respect the islamic clerics.”

Hilariously, there will also be a bigger budget for the “Committee for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice.”

Just what the citizens want, no doubt!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.