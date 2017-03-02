The Saudi king just arrived in Indonesia on a golden escalator

Photo: Jefta Images / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Saudi King Salman has arrived in Indonesia — and he’s hard to miss.

Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud is not the kind of man to take the stairs, so disembarked his gold-coloured plane via an equally gold escalator.

He was greeted on the runway by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and a guard of honour. King Salman was then whisked on to the royal residence in Bogor.

The Saudi monarch didn’t travel alone — he was joined by an entourage of 620 staff and a further 800 delegates.

Photo: Jefta Images / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

The visit marks the first time in almost half a century that a Saudi Royal has visited Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country.

King Salman is currently on a tour of Asia aimed at extending Saudi Arabia’s ties with the region. He has already visited Malaysia and, after a six-day stopover holiday in Bali, will move on to Brunei, Japan, China and the Maldives.

Clearly not planning on climbing stairs anywhere in Indonesia, the Saudi king toted two electric elevators all the way with him.

The elevators, combined with two Mercedes-Benz S600 limousines, make up the bulk of Salman’s 459 tonnes of luggage. Adji Gunawan of the airfreight company PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta told the Antara News Agency his company had 572 workers ready to control Salman’s baggage.

King Salman also shut down an entire French beach when he and his entourage descended on a small town in the French Riviera last year. His visit riled the locals and he even installed an elevator from his house to the beach.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.