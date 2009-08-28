The SATs: RIP

Fresh data on SAT scores came out this week, none of which is likely to make people comfortable.



For one thing, as Catherine Rempell at Economix points out, SAT scores are strongly correlated with family income. The richer your family is, the more likely you are to score well.

The numbers also showed no improvement whatsoever in the race gap. Asians on the high end — African Americans closer to the bottom

And overall, scores were down this year.

The end of the SATs is near. As long as the test shows, year after year, that rich whites and Asians do well, and poor non-Asian minorities do badly, then it’s only a matter of time before there’s enough pressure to just dump the whole thing. At a minimum, universities will be encouraged to seriously dilute their weight in the admissions process, on the grounds that they’re merely perpetuating and cementing class divisions, rather than helping to break them down.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.