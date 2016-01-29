The SAT is getting a massive overhaul -- and they're ditching one of the most annoying parts

The SAT is getting a huge overhaul. Starting in March, it will have just two sections instead of three, and those sections are going to be totally different. We talked to Stacy Caldwell, vice president at The College Board, the company that administers the SAT, who explained the changes.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

