The San Francisco Giants Mistakenly Sold Hunter Pence's Historic Bat, And He Wants It Back

Hunter Pence had one of the biggest, and strangest, hits in NLCS history, all because of a broken bat. The same bat hit the ball three times in one swing, putting a knuckle on the ball in play, allowing three runs to score.The bat is now a piece of history, one perhaps fit for the Hall of Fame. But following the game, it was taken from game-used merchandise stall and sold to a fan for a grand total of $400.



It was more interesting because Pence has an odd connection with his bats.

According to CSN Bay Area, Pence names every bat he uses, and the bat in question was also used to hit a home run earlier in the series.

Fortunately, a season-ticket holder bought the bat and is willing to give it back. Let’s hope he gets compensated in return, even if he got to possess one of the most significant artifacts in Giants history for a few days.

