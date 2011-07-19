The San Francisco Giants Are Meeting The President And Visiting The White House Today

Photo: Sacramento Bee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Next stop for the World Series Champion San Francisco Giants? The White House.President Barack Obama will open the White House to the team on Monday in honour of its 2010 defeat of the Texas Rangers in Game 5 of the World Series last fall. It’s the first World Series title for the Giants in more than 50 years.



The White House says Obama will also recognise the team’s efforts to give back to the San Francisco area community.

