The Samsung Galaxy Tab Is "Just A Mess"

Photo: Samsung.com

Gadget blog Gizmodo just posted a review that absolutely trashes the much-heralded forthcoming Android tablet from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab.The Galaxy Tab is the first notable tablet for Android trying to compete with the iPad. There has been a huge amount of buzz surrounding it, and early reactions to it were positive. But it looks like the Galaxy Tab’s appeal doesn’t stand up to close scrutiny.



Gizmodo’s three major complaints:

The seven inch device is hopelessly caught in between being a tablet and being a phone. Things don’t look much nicer than they do on a phone, but it’s awkward to carry and use. “The Tab is like a compromise’s evil twin, merging the worst of a tablet and the worst of a phone.”

The execution is a disaster. Browsing (with Flash enabled) is laggy. You can’t charge the device by connecting it to a computer. And the cameras are unimpressive. “It’s like a tablet drunkenly hooked up with a phone, and then took the foetus swimming in a Superfund cleanup site.”

It’s way too expensive for what it is.

Basically, the Galaxy Tab is another Dell Streak. Or, as another Gizmodo writer tweeted:

I don’t know why @mattbuchanan spent so many words on his Galaxy Tab review http://gizmo.do/9pnyer Here’s mine: Sheepshit.

