The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 is officially back on sale

The Galaxy Note 7, Samsung’s smartphone that had an unfortunate habit of exploding or setting on fire, is now back on sale, reports The Verge.

The device was taken off the market after people complained on social media that some models were either setting on fire or exploding.

Samsung was eventually forced to issue a global recall for the Galaxy Note 7 as it found that issues with some of the batteries in phones caused the explosions.

The recall is still ongoing, but Samsung has now released updated Galaxy Note 7 models that are free of the battery issues. The Verge reports that Samsung has released 500,000 safe phones, and they’re now on sale through US carriers Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, and AT&T.

That’s not the end of Samsung’s issues, though. It’s caught up in a row in China over the Galaxy Note 7 there. Consumers reported a similar issue: The phone exploded. But this time Samsung said it wasn’t to blame, and instead it said it was because the phones are too hot. It’s refusing to issue a recall, and that has reportedly angered some Chinese social media users. “Samsung doesn’t dare raise a fuss overseas but in China as soon as explosions are mentioned they blame other people,” one user said.

