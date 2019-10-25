The Samsung Fold is the first foldable phone coming to Australia for $2999 – and the company has made significant changes to the construction

Jenni Ryall Samsung Fold.

Samsung will release its Galaxy Fold phone in Australia on Wednesday, October 30 for a cool $2999.

The foldable phone, which faced serious problems when it was originally released in the US in April, is the first “fold” phones to hit the market. As you would imagine, two screens open and close together to create a folding screen and provide a large space for users to play games, browse the web in multiple screens at once or watch movies.

This phone has had a long journey to market. In April 2018 as review units of the phone were released to journalists, reports started emerging the device was malfunctioning due to the foldable screen. It was a PR disaster for the company, which had spent years rebuilding its reputation following the 2016 release of its exploding Note 7 devices that cost the company $US5 billion.

Following the reports of issues from journalists, the Galaxy Fold release was delayed at the end April by Samsung. In September, one year and 5 months after the expected release, Samsung re-released the Galaxy Fold to Korea, France, Germany, Singapore, UK and the US. A month later, we will finally have access to the phone in Australia.

The Galaxy Fold will be available with an eSim — so you don’t have a physical sim card — through Optus, Vodafone and Telstra in Australia.

Samsung said at the Australian release event of the phone on Wednesday, which Business Insider Australia attended, it had improved the design and construction of the phone. Samsung Australia’s director of product and services, Eric Chou, was candid about the changes, which include caps on the hinge to strengthen and an extended protective layer.

“When it comes to hardware there are some reinforcements that have been made,” he said at the event in Sydney. “The first one is the flexible display being able to push all the way through to the bottom of the bezel so there is no risk of anyone peeling the top layer off.

“We have also improved on the hinge, so dust particles can no longer get into the hinge and at the same time minimised the hinge so you get a much cleaner close when the Galaxy Fold is folded.”

The phone has one large 7.3-inch screen on the inside, known as the flex display, which has a slight fold down the middle even when fully open, and closes to display a 4.6-inch screen on the front. The two screens interact together, so if you are looking at Google Maps or another app on the front of the phone you can unfold the phone and the app will transition seamlessly for a wide-screen experience. The company said it will work with app developers on this integration.

In an unusual move, you can only make regular phone calls when the phone is shut, but you can make calls on speaker when the phone is open. A phone isn’t worth much these days without a top-of-the-line camera, so the Galaxy Fold ramps it up with six lenses. It’s got three in the back, two on the screen and one on the display screen.

It’s a sturdy device, which is somewhat unexpected after the issues with durability that occurred on first release, and at the massive price tag it is really for tech-obsessed early adopters or those that like to be seen to be ahead of the curve. After a hands on with the device, Business Insider’s reporter Antonio Villas-Boas said Samsung had tried so hard to create a foldable tablet, it forgot to create a smartphone — and he missed his regular-sized phone.

Samsung called the release a “landmark moment for the mobile industry in Australia.”

“With Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s pioneering technology has created a new category of smartphone with a first-of-its-kind user experience,” Garry McGregor, Vice-President of IT and Mobile, Samsung Electronics Australia said in a statement emailed to Business Insider Australia. “Australians today are embracing larger screens as they consume, capture, share, and do more on-the-go. From the moment you pick it up and unfold it, the Galaxy Fold unlocks a completely new large-screen experience.”

Just like the first generation Samsung Note that came before it — which many people mocked for being too large but eventually drove the trend for larger devices — the foldable device looks set to make a mark on the wider phone market.

During IFA, Huawei stepped up to Samsung and showed off its very own foldable phone, the MateX to Gizmodo Australia. The MateX doesn’t yet have an Australian release date but will be on sale in China from November 16 for 16,999 yuan (AUD $3,510).

And that’s just the beginning, every consumer tech company under the sun is now working on a bendy device. From Oppo to LG, 2020 is going to be a wild year in phone innovation. It’s been a long time coming and we are ready for it.

