The Same Stupid Guy Who's First In Line For Everything Is The First Guy In Line For The iPad

Greg Packer is the first guy in line for iPad at Apple’s Fifth Avenue store. We’d be impressed, but then, Greg Packer is always the first guy in line. He lives for publicity.



Here are some other things he has been first in line for (according to Wikipedia):

The Super Bowl victory rally for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2006.

The Super Bowl victory rally of the New York Giants,

The 2005 release of the novel Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Bill Clinton’s first book signing.

Greeting President George W. Bush after his inauguration.

The iPhone launch.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.