The same-sex marriage plebiscite just got $160 million from the budget

Photo: Charles McQuillan/ Getty Images.

Same-sex marriage movement just got a big boost from the federal government with $160 million being dedicated to the plebiscite in the budget.

The government made the provision in the Contingency Reserve, along with $160 million for the referendum on Constitutional Recognition of Indigenous Australians.

Earlier in the year the Turnbull government promised to hold the plebiscite if it won the election earmarked for July 2.

A “yes” vote by the public in favour of legalising same-sex marriage would result in changes to the Marriage Act by the end of the year meaning that same sex marriage could be legal in Australia as early as 2017.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.