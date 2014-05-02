The Salvation Army Will Work To Raise Trust, Not Money, Following Allegations Of Child Abuse

Peter Macdiarmid/Getty

The Salvation Army plans to rebuild the trust of the public, rather than focusing on raising donations this year, in an effort to maintain support following allegations of child abuse at Salvation Army homes.

Major Bruce Harmer told the AAP he hopes Australians’ support for the not-for-profit organisation understands donations may be affected by the allegations but hopes the public’s support for the not-for-profit organisation does not wane.

“This year will be a difficult year for us. But our focus is not necessarily on money this year,” he said.

“If they are down for a number of years that would be quite understandable. But we will continue to provide as many services as we can and help that million plus Australians who come knocking on our door every year.”

The charity aims to raise $80 million this year, including $10 million over the two-day Red Shield Appeal on May 24 and 25.

The likes of Cate Blanchett and David Gonski have shown their support for The Salvation Army amidst the claims which rose during the Royal Commission into Institutionalised Responses to Child Sexual Abuse.

