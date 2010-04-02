Ex-AOL Prez, Bebo CEO Goes To Facebook

Joanna Shields, the former Bebo CEO and AOL president, has joined Facebook as its VP of sales and business development in Europe.



Smart move, Facebook. Nobody can sell like Joanna.

Bear witness:

She left Google in January 2007 to join what was then unapologetic MySpace/Facebook copycat, Bebo.

Her mission: find a buyer. She’d done it before, selling the last company she ran, statup Veon, to Phillips Electronics in 2001, but now she needed to find someone to buy a site used only by British tween girls.

During her time there, Joanna re-positioned Bebo as a social content portal, instead of a social network. This made it more attractive to ad agencies and old media companies that could buy Bebo.

Meanwhile, Bebo’s userbase doubled in size.

The strategy worked, and Joanna sold the site to Time Warner’s (TWX) online subsidiary AOL for $850 million in cash. Bebo’s founders Michael and Xochi Birch — the people who hired Joanna to do a job — walk away with something close to $595 million from the deal.

Joanna joined AOL with the acquisition and, a year later, got the hell out.

In 2010, she joins Facebook about 24 to 36 months before its IPO.

