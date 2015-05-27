Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 15 major US cities

The mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major cities in the US according to first-quarter 2015 data.

Several cities — Portland, Sacramento, Miami, and Denver — appear on the list of highest-priced metro areas for the first time.

The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes, and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage principal, taxes, and insurance — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.

Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $US500.

15. Philadelphia Houses in this Philadelphia neighbourhood are listed for $220,000. Population: 1,517,628 Median Home Price: $US204,900 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,138 Salary Needed To Buy: $US49,000 14. Houston Houses in this Houston neighbourhood are listed for $199,000. Population: 2,076,189 Median Home Price: $US200,300 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,158 Salary Needed To Buy: $US50,000 13. Baltimore Houses in this Baltimore neighbourhood are listed for $235,000. Population: 640,064 Median Home Price: $US233,100 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,172 Salary Needed To Buy: $US50,500 12. Chicago Apartments in this Chicago neighbourhood are listed for $200,000. Population: 2,824,584 Median Home Price: $US191,500 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,247 Salary Needed To Buy: $US53,500 11. Sacramento Homes in this Sacramento neighbourhood are listed for $275,000. Population: 479,686 Median Home Price: $US275,800 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,364 Salary Needed To Buy: $US58,500 10. Portland Homes in this Portland neighbourhood are listed for $280,000. Population: 609,456 Median Home Price: $US289,400 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,386 Salary Needed To Buy: $US59,500 9. Miami Homes in this Miami neighbourhood are listed for $270,000. Population: 417,650 Median Home Price: $US269,100 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,396 Salary Needed To Buy: $US60,000 8. Denver Homes in this Denver neighbourhood are listed for $340,000. Population: 649,495 Median Home Price: $US338,100 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,506 Salary Needed To Buy: $US65,000 7. Seattle A unit in this Seattle building is listed for $350,000. Population: 652,405 Median Home Price: $US352,400 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,673 Salary Needed To Buy: $US72,000



6. Washington, D.C. Apartments in this Washington, DC neighbourhood are listed for $375,000. Population: 582,049 Median Home Price: $US367,800 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,772 Salary Needed To Buy: $US76,000 5. Boston Apartments near this Boston neighbourhood are listed for $390,000. Population: 645,966 Median Home Price: $US374,600 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,800 Salary Needed To Buy: $US77,000 4. Los Angeles Apartments in this Los Angeles neighbourhood are listed for $450,000. Population: 3,794,640 Median Home Price: $US434,700 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,985 Salary Needed To Buy: $US85,081 3. New York City Apartments in this New York City neighbourhood are listed for $389,000. Population: 8,213,839 Median Home Price: $US388,600 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,988 Salary Needed To Buy: $US85,000 2. San Diego Apartments in this San Diego building are listed for $499,900. Population: 1,284,347 Median Home Price: $US510,300 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,249 Salary Needed To Buy: $US96,500 1. San Francisco Apartments in this San Francisco building are listed for $749,000. Population: 777,660 Median Home Price: $US748,300 Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,299 Salary Needed To Buy: $US141,500

