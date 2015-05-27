Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 15 major US cities

Antonia Farzan, Libby Kane

The mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major cities in the US according to first-quarter 2015 data.

Several cities — Portland, Sacramento, Miami, and Denver — appear on the list of highest-priced metro areas for the first time.

The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes, and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage principal, taxes, and insurance — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.

Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $US500.

15. Philadelphia

Houses in this Philadelphia neighbourhood are listed for $220,000.

Population: 1,517,628

Median Home Price: $US204,900

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,138

Salary Needed To Buy: $US49,000

14. Houston

Houses in this Houston neighbourhood are listed for $199,000.

Population: 2,076,189

Median Home Price: $US200,300

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,158

Salary Needed To Buy: $US50,000

13. Baltimore

Houses in this Baltimore neighbourhood are listed for $235,000.

Population: 640,064

Median Home Price: $US233,100

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,172

Salary Needed To Buy: $US50,500

12. Chicago

Apartments in this Chicago neighbourhood are listed for $200,000.

Population: 2,824,584

Median Home Price: $US191,500

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,247

Salary Needed To Buy: $US53,500

11. Sacramento

Homes in this Sacramento neighbourhood are listed for $275,000.

Population: 479,686

Median Home Price: $US275,800

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,364

Salary Needed To Buy: $US58,500

10. Portland

Homes in this Portland neighbourhood are listed for $280,000.

Population: 609,456

Median Home Price: $US289,400

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,386

Salary Needed To Buy: $US59,500

9. Miami

Homes in this Miami neighbourhood are listed for $270,000.

Population: 417,650

Median Home Price: $US269,100

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,396

Salary Needed To Buy: $US60,000

8. Denver

Homes in this Denver neighbourhood are listed for $340,000.

Population: 649,495

Median Home Price: $US338,100

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,506

Salary Needed To Buy: $US65,000

7. Seattle

A unit in this Seattle building is listed for $350,000.

Population: 652,405

Median Home Price: $US352,400

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,673

Salary Needed To Buy: $US72,000



6. Washington, D.C.

Apartments in this Washington, DC neighbourhood are listed for $375,000.

Population: 582,049

Median Home Price: $US367,800

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,772

Salary Needed To Buy: $US76,000

5. Boston

Apartments near this Boston neighbourhood are listed for $390,000.

Population: 645,966

Median Home Price: $US374,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,800

Salary Needed To Buy: $US77,000

4. Los Angeles

Apartments in this Los Angeles neighbourhood are listed for $450,000.

Population: 3,794,640

Median Home Price: $US434,700

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,985

Salary Needed To Buy: $US85,081

3. New York City

Apartments in this New York City neighbourhood are listed for $389,000.

Population: 8,213,839

Median Home Price: $US388,600

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,988

Salary Needed To Buy: $US85,000

2. San Diego

Apartments in this San Diego building are listed for $499,900.

Population: 1,284,347

Median Home Price: $US510,300

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,249

Salary Needed To Buy: $US96,500

1. San Francisco

Apartments in this San Francisco building are listed for $749,000.

Population: 777,660

Median Home Price: $US748,300

Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,299

Salary Needed To Buy: $US141,500

