Here's the salary you have to earn to buy a home in 15 major US cities

The mortgage website HSH.com has updated its estimate of how much annual income a household would need to buy a home in major cities in the US according to first-quarter 2015 data.
Several cities — Portland, Sacramento, Miami, and Denver — appear on the list of highest-priced metro areas for the first time.
The site looked at median home prices from the National Association of Realtors, along with interest rates for common 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages and property taxes, and insurance costs, to figure out how much money it would take to pay a median-priced home’s mortgage principal, taxes, and insurance — and how much you would have to earn to afford it.
Salaries listed are rounded to the nearest $US500.
Houses in this Philadelphia neighbourhood are listed for $220,000.
Population: 1,517,628
Median Home Price: $US204,900
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,138
Salary Needed To Buy: $US49,000
Houses in this Houston neighbourhood are listed for $199,000.
Population: 2,076,189
Median Home Price: $US200,300
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,158
Salary Needed To Buy: $US50,000
Houses in this Baltimore neighbourhood are listed for $235,000.
Population: 640,064
Median Home Price: $US233,100
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,172
Salary Needed To Buy: $US50,500
Apartments in this Chicago neighbourhood are listed for $200,000.
Population: 2,824,584
Median Home Price: $US191,500
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,247
Salary Needed To Buy: $US53,500
Homes in this Sacramento neighbourhood are listed for $275,000.
Population: 479,686
Median Home Price: $US275,800
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,364
Salary Needed To Buy: $US58,500
Homes in this Portland neighbourhood are listed for $280,000.
Population: 609,456
Median Home Price: $US289,400
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,386
Salary Needed To Buy: $US59,500
Homes in this Miami neighbourhood are listed for $270,000.
Population: 417,650
Median Home Price: $US269,100
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,396
Salary Needed To Buy: $US60,000
Homes in this Denver neighbourhood are listed for $340,000.
Population: 649,495
Median Home Price: $US338,100
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,506
Salary Needed To Buy: $US65,000
A unit in this Seattle building is listed for $350,000.
Population: 652,405
Median Home Price: $US352,400
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,673
Salary Needed To Buy: $US72,000
Apartments in this Washington, DC neighbourhood are listed for $375,000.
Population: 582,049
Median Home Price: $US367,800
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,772
Salary Needed To Buy: $US76,000
Apartments near this Boston neighbourhood are listed for $390,000.
Population: 645,966
Median Home Price: $US374,600
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,800
Salary Needed To Buy: $US77,000
Apartments in this Los Angeles neighbourhood are listed for $450,000.
Population: 3,794,640
Median Home Price: $US434,700
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,985
Salary Needed To Buy: $US85,081
Apartments in this New York City neighbourhood are listed for $389,000.
Population: 8,213,839
Median Home Price: $US388,600
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US1,988
Salary Needed To Buy: $US85,000
Apartments in this San Diego building are listed for $499,900.
Population: 1,284,347
Median Home Price: $US510,300
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US2,249
Salary Needed To Buy: $US96,500
Apartments in this San Francisco building are listed for $749,000.
Population: 777,660
Median Home Price: $US748,300
Monthly Mortgage Payment: $US3,299
Salary Needed To Buy: $US141,500
