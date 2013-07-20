The Best Skills To List On A Tech Resume, Ranked By Salary Value In Dollars

Julie Bort

How can you make more money at your current job or get a new employer to offer you top dollar?

One way is to make sure you’ve got all the skills the employer wants and then some.

Business Insider asked job hunting site Bright to sift through its massive database of 10 million job postings and tell us what skills employers want for a wide range of tech jobs.

The results is a sort of map that can tell you if you need to learn a new skill for your job title and what skills are necessary for other tech jobs.

It also gives you the precise keywords to add to your resume and LinkedIn profile to help you come to the attention of employers.

A web developer earns $62,500 on average. Employers look for the following skills/words:

A technical documentation writer earns $67,280 on average. Employers look for the following skills/words:

A network administrator earns $74,270 on average. Employers look for the following skills/words:

A systems administrator earns on average $74,270. Employers look for the following skills/words:

An IT manager earns $77,350 on average. Employers look for the following skills/words:

A database administrator earns on average $77,350. Employers look for the following skills/words:

An IT Project Manager earns $81,140 on average. Employers look for the following skills/words:

A data analyst earns on average $82,320. Employers look for the following skills/words:

A software engineer earns $92,080 on average. Employers look for the following skills/words:

A data scientist earns $102,190 on average. Employers look for the following skills/words:

