Here's the income required to be among the top earners in San Francisco

San Francisco’s top earners are insanely wealthy.

In a 2015 report showing the income gap between the bottom 20% of households and the top 5% in the 50 largest US cities, The Brookings Institution found that San Francisco ranks as the second most unequal city in the United States, trailing only Atlanta, Georgia.

The top 5% are bringing home a whopping $US350,000 a year.

That’s according to The New York Times’ interactive tool, which lets you enter your household income and see how you stack up against your fellow American earners across 344 US metro areas.

We decided to find out just how much you have to make to compete with the richest of the rich in the San Francisco metro area, and what income would put you in the middle of the pack.

Here’s the household income required to be in the:

Top 1%: $US558,046

Top 5%: $US349,693

Top 10%: $US238,855

Top 25%: $US141,790

Top 50%: $US78,086

Curious as to how you match up elsewhere? Check out how much you have to earn to be among the top 1%, top 10%, and top 50% in major US cities.

